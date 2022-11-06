POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Türkiye gymnast Adem Asil is men's rings world champion
Asil, 23, picks up his first world title at 2022 World Gymnastics Championships, leaving behind China's Jingyuan Zoum who came in second and Courtney Tulloch of UK, who took the third position.
Türkiye gymnast Adem Asil is men's rings world champion
Turkey's Adem Asil celebrates with medal on the podium after winning gold at the men's apparatus final rings. / Reuters
November 6, 2022

Türkiye's athlete Adem Asil has won the gold medal in men's rings event at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships.

Asil won the top medal with 14,933 points on Saturday — day eight of the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool.

China's Jingyuan Zou came in second and Courtney Tulloch from the United Kingdom came in third.

"I can't explain my emotions. I'm so happy because my first world medal is a gold. It is a second World Championship gold for Turkey, so I am very happy," the 23-year-old gymnast told the media.

"I am over the Moon. I worked very hard and finally here I am a World Champion. I can’t believe it. I finally made it. I can't believe it."

"There is nothing more beautiful and proud than this. I am so happy," said Yilmaz Goktekin, head coach of Türkiye's national team.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us