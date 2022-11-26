POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Poland nears World Cup last 16 after 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia
Goalkeeper Szczesny's double save from a penalty in first-half stoppage time kept Poland in the match against a Saudi side that was always on the attack.
Poland nears World Cup last 16 after 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia
The result leaves Poland needing only a point from their final Group C match against Argentina to guarantee their spot in the next round. / AFP
November 26, 2022

Poland has bolstered their chances of reaching the World Cup's last 16 for the first time since 1986 after goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski blocked Saudi Arabia's efforts to advance a game early.

Zielinski scored after 39 minutes on Saturday, against the run of play and Lewandowski put the match beyond Saudi Arabia eight minutes from time.

Lewandowski, who missed a penalty in Poland's opening draw with Mexico, was visibly emotional after finally finding the net, scoring his first ever World Cup goal.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny's double save from a penalty in first-half stoppage time kept Poland in the match against a Saudi side that was always on the attack.

The result leaves Poland needing only a point from their final Group C match against Argentina to guarantee their spot in the next round.

Saudi Arabia were the better team for the first half but Salem al Dawsari, who scored the winner in their historic victory over Argentina on Tuesday, missed a penalty against Poland.

READ MORE: World reacts to Saudi Arabia's 'unexpected' World Cup win against Argentina

READ MORE: Feelings of 'brotherhood': World Cup brings flashes of Arab unity

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us