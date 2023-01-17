CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Turkish artist unveils AI installation to highlight climate crisis at Davos
Using cutting-edge algorithms and some of the most complex AI in the field, media artist Refik Anadol’s data sculpture was showcased at the World Economic Forum.
Turkish artist unveils AI installation to highlight climate crisis at Davos
The WEF kicked off on Monday in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. / AA
January 17, 2023

One of the pioneers of the aesthetics of 'data painting', world-famous Turkish media artist Refik Anadol created a new site-specific installation at Davos, aiming to address climate crisis, one of the biggest problems facing humanity. 

The data sculpture, which he called "Artificial Realities: Coral", is based on nearly 1 billion images of coral that have been processed with machine learning classification models. 

It connects a digital ecosystem of data and a natural environment brimming with countless living ecosystems, aiming to use the potential of both the Metaverse and blockchain economies to alleviate global climate change issues. 

"This artwork focuses hundreds of billions of images of underwater flora and fauna to see if there's any chance to reconstruct what we lost in ecosystems," the artist told Anadolu Agency. 

"Generative artificial intelligence (AI) reconstructs nearly (entirely) realistic creatures, outputs that hopefully one day can be used underwater to create an ecosystem," he explained.

"Unfortunately, due to climate change, we lost a majority of our coral and the question at the forum is how we can use the arts and science and technology to reconstruct what's been lost." 

Stating that the World Economic Forum (WEF) attaches importance to creative AI techniques to address issues like climate change, Anadol said he used cutting-edge algorithms in the project, "probably the most complex artificial intelligence in the world in this field." 

"Our goal was to answer the question of what we can do to recover the value of the first damaged assets, like coral. We wanted to try to understand this not just in the physical world, but also in the Metaverse. In this sense, we tried to produce coral very close to reality." 

"We've transformed this activity into an artistic work, and we've been able to create the sound we hear, the visuals we see and, in addition, the smell - the AI-based artificial ocean scent," he added. 

"I think this is the first time a Turkish artist is sharing work on this platform and on this scale. I'm very proud." 

The WEF kicked off on Monday in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, with heads of state and business leaders focusing on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and economic instability amid climate crisis. 

Under the theme of ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’, names influencing global politics and the business world are participating in the forum. 

The meeting will also see the attendance of 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank heads, 30 trade ministers, and 35 foreign ministers. 

It will bring together more than 2,700 leaders from 130 countries, including 50 heads of state and government, as multiple crises deepen divisions and fragment the geopolitical landscape. 

This year will also see the highest-ever business participation at Davos, with more than 1,500 leaders from 700 organizations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us