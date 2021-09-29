A judge has suspended Britney Spears' father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement "reflects a toxic environment."

Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator.

The move is a major victory for the singer, who pleaded in dramatic hearings in June and July that her father needed to be out.

"The current situation is untenable," Penny said after hearing arguments from both sides. "It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears."

Kafkaesque nightmare

James Spears sought the conservatorship in 2008 and had been its primary controller and biggest champion. He reversed course in recent weeks, asking the judge to end the conservatorship.

Britney Spears and Rosengart agreed that the conservatorship should end and said in court documents that James Spears' removal was a necessary first step.

Spears' attorney has been aggressively pushing for the ouster of her father since moments after the judge allowed her to hire Rosengart in July.

Hours before the hearing, a major street outside the courthouse was closed to vehicles, allowing about 100 Spears supporters to march and host a rally where they shouted "Hey, hey, ho, ho, the conservatorship has got to go!" and other pro-Britney chants.

As the crowd grew, fans sang Spears hits "Toxic" and "Baby One More Time," and speakers described abusive conservatorships that had affected their families.

"We’re making history right now," said Martino Odeh, 27, who traveled from Phoenix to be at the courthouse.

"And the fact that we could change a pop star’s life, who has been robbed of her rights for 13 years, is crazy. It’s monumental."

"We’re hoping for a big change today," Odeh said.

Britney Spears and Rosengart emphasised in court papers the importance of removing her father, calling it a necessary first step toward her freedom and "ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon her."

The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Britney Spears' began to have public mental struggles as hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere and she lost custody of her children.

