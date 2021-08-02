Turkey's women's volleyball team fought hard to beat Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 3-2 during their preliminary round Pool B match to complete the group phase at the Olympics.

Turkey won the nail-biting clash with set scores of 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-25, 15-10 as the match at Ariake Arena lasted for two hours and 16 minutes.

Turkey was led by outside hitter Meryem Boz, who scored 22 points.

Tugba Senoglu racked up 13 points, while middle blocker Zehra Gunes scored 11.

Irina Voronkova was the top scorer for Russia with 20 points.

Arina Fedorovtseva scored 19 and Nataliya Goncharova added 18 points for the opposition.

Turkey will wait to see who they'll face in the knockout stage on Wednesday, after other matches in Pool A get played.