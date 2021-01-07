POLITICS
WhatsApp to share data with Facebook in new ultimatum to users
World's most popular messaging app's new privacy policy forces users to agree to share personal data with Facebook or risk losing their accounts starting from the first week of February.
January 7, 2021

WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by social media giant Facebook, has raised privacy concerns after announcing a change in its privacy policy that will allow Facebook to access the data of its users.

The app's over 2 billion users will be presented with "an ultimatum" on February 8th to either accept the new privacy policies or delete their accounts, reports Ars Technica.

"After this date, you'll need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp," the service told users on Thursday via an in-app alert that asks them to agree to the policy. 

WhatsApp, which boasts "Privacy and Security is in our DNA," says it currently collects information on usage and log, location, device, connection, and cookies.

It assured users that their data would remain private when it was acquired by Facebook in 2014.

But it has taken a U-turn with its latest policy changes. 

WhatsApp's terms of working with Facebook, last updated on January 5, said third parties will have access to users' account registration information including their phone number, IP address, contacts, transaction data, information on how they interact with others, device information, and more.

