Kylian Mbappe vows to aid victims of Türkiye's twin earthquakes
French football star posted a Turkish flag and prayer emojis to show his support to the victims of the February 6 disaster that hit Türkiye and neighbouring Syria.
The 24-year-old Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 and won four French Ligue 1 titles with his current club, as well as the 2018 FIFA World Cup. / AFP
March 1, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain's French football star Kylian Mbappe has pledged to do his best to help earthquake victims in Türkiye.

"A great tragedy in Türkiye. The football community of the world will gather and support Türkiye. This help is important to me. An extraordinary duty," he said in a broadcasting event on Wednesday to raise donations for the survivors of two back-to-back earthquakes early last month.

He also posted a Turkish flag and prayer emojis for Türkiye on Twitter.

"First, of course, people's and children's dreams are very important. I think we can regain the smile of many children," said Mbappe, voicing his pride at being a part of the fundraiser campaign.

The 24-year-old football player joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 and won four French Ligue 1 titles with his current club. He is also the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France. France was the runner-up in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He was speaking on the "shoulder-to-shoulder" aid campaign, broadcast live on many sports channels organised by Türkiye's Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Turkish Football Federation, Super League Clubs Association Foundation, and beIN Media Group.

In addition to TV channels affiliated with beIN, the programme was aired live by several other sports channels.

More than 45,000 people have died in Türkiye following the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes on February 6.

In northern Syria, at least 7,259 people have been reported dead - mainly in the opposition-held regions. That number, however, includes those who died within Türkiye.

In all, the death toll from both countries has surpassed 50,000.

