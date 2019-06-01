POLITICS
Liverpool win Championship League for the sixth time
An early goal from Mohamed Salah and a late one from Divock Origi gave Liverpool a win over Tottenham Hotspur in all-English Champions League final
Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (C) raises the European Champion Clubs' Cup after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. / AFP
June 1, 2019

Liverpool has defeated Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final to win its sixth European title.

An early goal from Mohamed Salah and a late one from Divock Origi gave Liverpool a win over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's all-English Champions League final as coach Juergen Klopp finally got his hands on Europe's biggest prize.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring by converting a penalty kick in the second minute and substitute Divock Origi sealed the victory with a low shot from inside the area in the 88th, securing Liverpool the title a year after it lost the final to Real Madrid.

The Egyptian scored the second quickest goal in Champions League final history as he converted from the spot after just one minute and 48 seconds following a handball by Moussa Sissoko.

The triumph at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid gave Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp his first Champions League title after losing two previous finals — with Liverpool last year and with Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

Tottenham lost in its first-ever final appearance, keeping Mauricio Pochettino without a title in his coaching career.

Tottenham kept their heads after a nightmare opening and came to life when semi-final hat-trick hero Lucas Moura came off the bench but, with Harry Kane lacking sharpness after an ankle injury, another miraculous European comeback proved beyond them.

Liverpool did not produce much of their usual whirlwind attacking football but they were more intelligent and powerful than Spurs and sealed a sixth European Cup triumph with an arrowed finish from substitute Origi in the 87th minute. 

A minute silence for Reyes

The Champions League earlier said a moment of silence would be held in memory of former Spain midfielder José Antonio Reyes before the final kicks off.

Reyes was killed early Saturday in a traffic accident in Spain. He was 35.

"UEFA and European football are deeply saddened by the terrible news that José Antonio Reyes has passed away today and I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones for their loss," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said.

UEFA said Reyes was the only player to have won the Europa League five times, with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

Reyes also won the English Premier League with Arsenal, and a Spanish league with Real Madrid.

Last season he played in Spain's second division.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
