POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Hassan and Kiptum triumph in astounding London Marathon
Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Hassan finishes her debut marathon in first place, while Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum bags men's first place with second quickest marathon of all time.
Hassan and Kiptum triumph in astounding London Marathon
Hassan burst clear in a sprint finish to win in a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 33 seconds. / Reuters
April 23, 2023

Sifan Hassan has staged a remarkable rally to win the women's London Marathon in the Olympic track champion's first race over the distance as Kelvin Kiptum won the men's race in the second-fastest time in history.

"It was just amazing. I never thought I would finish a marathon and here I am winning it!" Hassan told the BBC on Sunday.

It looked as if the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner's debut marathon would end in disappointment when she was dropped from the leading group and left holding her side after the hour mark.

Running on the rainswept streets of the British capital, the 5,000 and 10,000 metres Olympic gold medallist from the Covid-delayed 2020 Tokyo games grabbed her hip and stopped to stretch off the injury.

However, she recovered to rejoin the leaders with three miles to go.

"And then I missed one of the drinks stations! I didn't practice that part of the race because I have been fasting and so that was quite difficult. But I needed it... I wasn't thinking about winning or how fast I was going to be and I think that was a good thing for me today," Hassan said.

Having shaken off her injury, Hassan burst clear in a sprint finish to win in a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 33 seconds.

Ethiopia's Alemu Megertu was second in 2:18:37, with Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir, the Olympic champion, third in 2:18:38. This was the first time Jepchirchir had been defeated in a major marathon race.

A Kenyan one-two

Kenya's 23-year-old Kelvin Kiptum, who became the third fastest male marathon runner of all time on his debut in Valencia in December, broke the course record in an astonishing time of 2:01:25.

Having broken clear of the field, Kiptum faded towards the finish and missed out on Eliud Kipchoge's world record by 16 seconds.

Geoffrey Kamworor made it a Kenyan one-two, finishing second in 2:04:23, with Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola third in 2:04:59.

"I am so happy with the result," Kiptum told the BBC. "I don't know what to say right now, I am just grateful!"

British distance great Mo Farah, in his last marathon before retirement, finished ninth in 2:10:28. A four-time Olympic track champion, Farah was not even the first Briton home.

Emile Cairess was sixth in 2:08:07, with Phil Sesseman overtaking Farah in the final few hundred metres.

"I gave it my all but my body just wasn't responding, and that's when you know when it's time to call it a day," said the 40-year-old Farah after confirming he will end his career at September's Great North Run in northeast England.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us