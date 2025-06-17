ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews in Haifa, seize TRT Arabi equipment
Israeli authorities seize equipment from TRT Arabi and other broadcasters after accusations of airing sensitive locations during Iranian missile strikes.
Israeli authorities seize equipment from TRT Arabi and other broadcasters after accusations / Reuters
11 hours ago

Israeli police has raided locations in the northern city of Haifa where foreign TV crews, including those from TRT Arabi, were operating, and confiscated their equipment.

The action follows an order from Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who had directed police and intelligence services to prevent foreign television broadcasts, claiming they "endanger state security."

In a statement, Israeli police said the operation was based on a tip-off and carried out under Ben-Gvir’s "zero tolerance" policy. Officers raided a hotel room in Haifa, where individuals were reportedly seen pointing cameras toward the city’s port.

Police added that the journalists whose equipment was seized have been summoned to give statements.

TRT Arabi and Cairo-based Al-Ghad TV confirmed that their crews' locations were searched and their equipment confiscated.

Earlier in the day, Ben-Gvir called on Israel's internal intelligence agency Shin Bet to take measures against foreign channels.

The far-right minister said censorship guidelines had been issued by the Israeli military.

Ben-Gvir claimed broadcasters were airing footage of missile strikes, describing the act as a "crime." He said he had instructed police to intervene.

During the Iranian attack in the early hours of June 15, a missile struck an oil refinery in Haifa.

The incident, which was broadcast live by Qatar-based Al Jazeera, drew criticism from Israeli media. Operations at the refinery have since been suspended due to the damage.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
