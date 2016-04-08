TÜRKİYE
Turkish Arms factory manager remanded for selling state secrets
Arms factory head faces court for allegedly selling weapon designs to private US company
Mustafa Tanriverdi, head of the state weapons factory. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2016

A Turkish state weapons factory head appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded in custody, accused of selling weapons designs to a private United States company, a judicial source said.

The defendant, Mustafa Tanriverdi, who headed a small arms weapon factory for Turkey's state Machinery and Chemical Industry Institution, is accused of selling design and production plans for an MP-5 sub-machine gun for 200,000 Turkish liras (US$70,000) and a MPT-76 national infantry rifle for $300,000 to an official working for a US firm.

Tanriverdi was arrested in Ankara on charges of exploiting state secrets and disloyalty to state services.

Last month, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was presented with a prototype of the national infantry rifles, set to be mass produced starting this year.

SOURCE:TRT World
