Russia greater threat than DAESH, says Poland
Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski speaks during an interview with Reuters in Warsaw, Poland December 30, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2016

Russia is more dangerous than DAESH terror organisation said Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski during a visit to Slovakia on Friday.

"By all evidence, Russia's activity is a sort of existential threat because this activity can destroy countries," he stated in a debate on the future of NATO at the annual Globsec security forum in Bratislava.

"We also have non-existential threats like terrorism, like the great waves of migrants," he added, according to Polish PAP news agency.

He described DAESH as a greater threat but added that "it is not an existential threat for Europe".

Waszczykowski also called for NATO to approve deploying its troops on the alliance's eastern border at its July summit to be held in Warsaw.

"This will be a symbol of the determination to defend the eastern flank. We can discuss the scale of this deployment," he said.

Czech Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky said at the forum that strengthening NATO's defence capability would be the main issue on the table at the meeting, while warning that Russia "should not be isolated".

He also added that Russia was efficiently "testing the defensive capabilities of NATO in the Baltic region", the Czech CTK news agency reported.

