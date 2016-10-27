POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Happy Birthday to the world's oldest orangutan!
60-year-old Puan, a Sumatran orangutan who lives in an Australian zoo, was awarded a Guinness World Record for being the oldest living orangutan in the world.
Happy Birthday to the world's oldest orangutan!
Puan was gifted to the Perth Zoo in 1968 by the Sultan of Johore of Malaysia who received some native Australian animals in return. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2016

Puan, a Sumatran orangutan at the Perth Zoo in Australia, has been awarded a Guinness World Record for being the oldest living orangutan in the world after turning 60.

Puan exceeded the usual life expectancy of Sumatran orangutans who rarely live past the age of 50, said Zoo spokeswoman Danielle Henry.

"Due to the care she receives here and the veterinary and keeper care she's obviously well surpassed that life expectancy."

Sultan Johore of Malaysia gifted the orangutan to the zoo in 1968 in exchange for some Australian native animals.

The ape celebrated her birthday with cake and a breakfast in her birthplace in Malaysia.

"She likes to get her own way. If she's waiting for her breakfast and doesn't think it's coming fast she will stamp her foot. Today, I think she was quite unimpressed with all the fanfare," Henry said.

"She demands a lot of respect. She deserves a lot of respect, she's not someone who'll show you outwardly that she's particularly interested in you," she added.

Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered animals with approximately 7,300 left in the wild.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us