POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Cristiano Ronaldo sends special message for Syria's children
The Real Madrid football player called the children of war-ravaged Syria "the true heroes."
Cristiano Ronaldo sends special message for Syria's children
Ronaldo, a prominent sports figure, also made a donation to Save the Children's Syria campaign. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo called Syria's long-suffering children "the true heroes" as he joined a campaign to provide food, medicine and psychological help for kids in Aleppo and other war-stricken cities.

"Hello, this is for children of Syria. We know that you have been suffering a lot. I am a very famous player, but you are the true heroes," the Real Madrid and Portugal star said in a video message for Save The Children posted on his official Facebook page.

Don't lose your hope. The world is with you. We care about you. I am with you.

Nick Finney, of Save the Children's Syria campaign, said: "Ronaldo is not only one of the world's most iconic sports figures, but he also has become a beacon of hope for millions of boys and girls worldwide -– and hope is something that Syria's children need now more than ever."

Since 2011, more than a quarter of a million people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced across the war-battered country, according to the UN.

However, the Syrian Center for Policy Research, a Beirut-based nongovernmental organisation, has put the total death toll from the five-year conflict at more than 470,000.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us