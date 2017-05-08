WORLD
3 MIN READ
US court to decide fate of Trump's "Muslim travel ban"
Trump is seeking to overturn a federal court ruling that stopped the second version of his so-called Muslim ban in its tracks.
US court to decide fate of Trump's "Muslim travel ban"
President Donald Trump's amended travel ban will face a key test in a US appeals court. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2017

A United States federal court was set on Monday to hear an appeal to overturn a ruling that has prevented President Donald Trump's administration from implementing a controversial ban on travellers from six Muslim-majority countries.

The federal court in Richmond, Virginia, will scrutinise an earlier ruling by a Maryland federal judge which froze Trump's second attempt to close US borders to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

The Maryland federal judge had issued a nationwide block on the ban's core provision concerning travel from the Muslim world, saying the order raised the prospect of religious bias.

That decision came just after a broader ruling issued in Hawaii that halted the travel ban as well as a 120-day suspension of the US refugee admissions program. The White House is fighting that ruling in the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is set to hear that case in Seattle on May 15.

Justice Department lawyers arguing on behalf of the administration will argue that the decree is necessary to ensure national security and that it does not amount to the so-called Muslim ban Trump had threatened to impose while running for office.

Trump dropped the original travel ban after it was challenged in the courts and replaced it with the current ban, which is more limited.

The first decree, which prompted mass protests and sowed chaos at US airports, was blocked by a court in Washington state on the grounds that it violated the constitution's prohibition of religious discrimination, a ruling that was upheld on appeal.

The modified version removed Iraq from the ban, but has run into the same objections.

Although it does not explicitly mention Muslims, US District Judge Theodore Chuang of Maryland accepted arguments that Trump's history of anti-Muslim rhetoric presented "a convincing case" that his second executive decree amounted to "the realisation of the long-envisioned Muslim ban."

Trump has vowed to fight the "flawed" ruling all the way to the Supreme Court.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us