WORLD
2 MIN READ
Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria. Italy and Portugal had been the bookmakers' favourite for the 62nd edition of the competition.
Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

"Music is not fireworks, music is feeling," Sobral said after the winner was announced.

Italy and Portugal had been the bookmakers' favourites going into the 62nd edition of the Eurovision contest, which was hosted in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

This is the first time Portugal won since it first entered the contest in 1964. After being announced as the winner, Sobral performed the song once again, this time in duet with his sister.

The commentator on the Portuguese state broadcaster RTP shouted "we have, we have won, this is amazing, it is absolutely incredible."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us