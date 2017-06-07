WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon left with little hope
Palestinians in Lebanon live in cramped camps scattered across the country in abject poverty and are banned from working as well as owning property.
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon left with little hope
A boy walks by graffiti of the Palestinian flags with Arabic reads: &quot;The flag is four colors that shine on the face of the sun&quot; in the Bourj al Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, May 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

This month marks 50 years since the 1967 war when Israel invaded the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The occupation of Palestinian territories remains a major issue in the Middle East today.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says it has "imposed a heavy humanitarian and development burden on the Palestinian people."

Palestinians make up the third-largest refugee population in the world with more than five million registered as refugees across the Arab world.

Up to 520,000 Palestinian refugees are registered in Syria's Yarmouk camp and more than two million are displaced in Jordan.

In Lebanon, they make up 10 percent of the total population and live in camps scattered across the country.

TRT World'sZeina Awad reports from Bourj Al Baraj-neh refugee camp.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us