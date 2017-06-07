This month marks 50 years since the 1967 war when Israel invaded the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The occupation of Palestinian territories remains a major issue in the Middle East today.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says it has "imposed a heavy humanitarian and development burden on the Palestinian people."

Palestinians make up the third-largest refugee population in the world with more than five million registered as refugees across the Arab world.

Up to 520,000 Palestinian refugees are registered in Syria's Yarmouk camp and more than two million are displaced in Jordan.

In Lebanon, they make up 10 percent of the total population and live in camps scattered across the country.

TRT World'sZeina Awad reports from Bourj Al Baraj-neh refugee camp.