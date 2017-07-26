WORLD
Dozens of Afghan soldiers killed in latest Taliban attack
The assault overnight in Kandahar was the latest in a wave of attacks in recent days across the country.
Residents in the area described an hours-long attack by &quot;hundreds&quot; of Taliban who assaulted the military base in Kandahar province from multiple directions. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 26, 2017

At least 26 Afghan soldiers have been killed and over a dozen wounded in a Taliban attack on a military base in Kandahar province, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Wednesday. The death toll could be much higher, as local media reported that at least 40 soldiers were killed in the overnight assualt.

The militants "attacked an army camp in the Karzali area of Khakrez district of Kandahar last night," MoD spokesman General Dawlat Waziri said, in the latest blow to Afghanistan's struggling security forces.

Afghan soldiers "bravely resisted," Waziri said, killing more than 80 Taliban gunmen.

The Taliban is battling the Western-backed government and a NATO-led coalition for control of Afghanistan.

It has launched a wave of attacks around the country in recent days, sparking fighting in more than half-a-dozen provinces.

SOURCE:TRT World
