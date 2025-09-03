WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel launches second phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City: army
"We have entered the second phase of Operation 'Gideon’s Chariots' to fulfil the objectives of the war," the Israeli army chief says.
Israel launches second phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City: army
Israel’s Cabinet approved Netanyahu’s plan to gradually reoccupy Gaza on August 8. / AP
September 3, 2025

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has formally announced the launch of the second phase of the offensive dubbed “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” to occupy Gaza City.

“We have entered the second phase of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ to fulfil the objectives of the war. Returning our hostages is both a moral and national mission,” Zamir told army troops in the field on Wednesday.

The move came days after the Israeli army declared Gaza City a “dangerous combat zone” last week.

On August 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City.

The plan envisions the displacement of roughly 1 million Palestinians from Gaza City to the south, followed by encirclement of the city and incursions into residential neighbourhoods.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli military chief warns Gaza assault could lead to full occupation, military rule
Recommended

As part of this, the army launched a major assault on August 11 in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood. The assault included the destruction of homes with booby-trapped robots, artillery fire, random gunfire and forced displacement.

Israel has killed over 63,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military assault has devastated the enclave, which is facing starvation.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us