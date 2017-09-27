POLITICS
Besiktas too good for RB Leipzig in 2-0 Champions League win
Babel and Talisca scored one each as Besiktas picked up their first win at home in the Champions League since November 2007.
Besiktas Talisca celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between Besiktas and RB Leipzig at Vodafone Park stadium, Istanbul. September 26. / AFP
September 27, 2017

First half goals from Ryan Babel and Talisca earned Besiktas a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League game on Tuesday, making it successive Group G wins for the Turkish champions.

The home side looked threatening from the outset and Babel capitalised in the 11th minute when Cenk Tosun cut in from the left and crossed for the Dutch winger to fire a side-footed shot beyond Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Talisca doubled the Istanbul side's lead in the 43rd minute, meeting a cross from Ricardo Quaresma with a diving header from close range.

The Bundesliga side made a brighter start to the second half but their momentum was interrupted when a floodlight failure brought proceedings to a halt for 10 minutes.

Upon resumption Besiktas were content to soak up the pressure and Leipzig were unable to find a way through in their second ever game in the Champions League.

This was the first home win for Besiktas in the Champions League since November 2007. They are now unbeaten in 10 European home matches.

Besiktas lead Group G with six points while Leipzig are level on one point with last season's semi-finalists AS Monaco who were beaten 3-0 at home to second-placed Porto.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
