Jordan to host trilateral meeting to discuss Syrian developments
US Special Envoy Tom Barrack and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani will join talks on Tuesday, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry says.
August 10, 2025

Jordan has said that a trilateral meeting will be held in Amman with the US and Syria on Tuesday to discuss the latest Syrian developments.

A Foreign Ministry statement said on Sunday that the meeting will focus on “the situation in Syria and ways to support the process of rebuilding it on the foundations that guarantee its security, stability, and sovereignty and meet the aspirations of its brotherly people and preserve the rights of all Syrians.”

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani and US Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack will attend the talks, alongside the representatives of the three countries, the ministry said.

According to the statement, the upcoming talks are a continuation of discussions hosted by Amman on July 19 “to discuss consolidating a ceasefire in the Sweida province in southern Syria and resolving the crisis there.”

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will also hold bilateral talks with Shaibani and Barrack, the ministry added.

Sweida has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes that left 426 dead, according to the London-based Syrian Network for Human Rights.

Syria’s transitional administration, formed after Bashar al-Assad was ousted in late 2024, is working to restore stability across the country after nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
