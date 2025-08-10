Jordan has said that a trilateral meeting will be held in Amman with the US and Syria on Tuesday to discuss the latest Syrian developments.

A Foreign Ministry statement said on Sunday that the meeting will focus on “the situation in Syria and ways to support the process of rebuilding it on the foundations that guarantee its security, stability, and sovereignty and meet the aspirations of its brotherly people and preserve the rights of all Syrians.”

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani and US Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack will attend the talks, alongside the representatives of the three countries, the ministry said.

According to the statement, the upcoming talks are a continuation of discussions hosted by Amman on July 19 “to discuss consolidating a ceasefire in the Sweida province in southern Syria and resolving the crisis there.”