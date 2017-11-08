POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Syria plans to join Paris Climate Agreement
Syria told the UN climate talks in Bonn on Tuesday that it plans to join the Paris Agreement. The United States is the only nation in the world opting to stay outside the agreement.
Syria plans to join Paris Climate Agreement
The Paris Agreement that aims to slow climate change was signed in the French capital in December 2015. / AP
November 8, 2017

Syria said on Tuesday that it intends to join the 2015 Paris Agreement for slowing down climate change, isolating the United States as the only country opposed to the agreement.

"We are going to join the Paris Agreement," a Syrian delegate, who was identified as Wadah Katmawi, the deputy minister of the ministry of local administration and environment, speaking in Arabic, said during a plenary session at the 196-nation talks, according to Safa al Jayoussi of the IndyAct NGO, who was monitoring the session. 

"It is our understanding that the government of Syria announced today their intent to join the Paris Agreement," Nick Nuttall, the spokesman for the UN climate body, said.

Syria must submit their "instruments of ratification" at the UN headquarters in New York before their adherence becomes official, he added.

The United States ratified the 2015 pact but US President Donald Trump announced earlier this year that he would pull out, stating the pact did not serve US interests.

US mocks Syria

The United States mocked Syria's arrival in the climate change agreement on Tuesday.

The US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert fiercely stated that "If the government of Syria cared so much about what was put in the air, then it wouldn't be gassing its own people," referring to the Syrian regime's brutal civil war tactics.

Nauert further said that the department's under secretary for political affairs, Tom Shannon, would lead a US delegation to the Bonn talks next week but that Trump's decision would stand.

"We intend to withdraw from the Paris Agreement as soon as we're eligible to do so," she said.

US isolation

Openly isolated on the climate issue at G7 and G20 meetings earlier this year, the United States said it intended to withdraw "unless the president can identify terms that are more favourable to American businesses, workers, and taxpayers."

The Trump administration has not said what those terms might be.

'With Syria on board, now the entire world is resolutely committed to advancing climate action – all save one country," said Paula Caballero, director for climate change at the World Resources Institute.

"This should make the Trump administration pause and reflect on their ill-advised announcement about withdrawing from the Paris Agreement,"  which was signed in the French capital in December 2015. 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us