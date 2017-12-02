WORLD
2 MIN READ
Why did the law minister of Pakistan resign?
Pakistan's law minister Zahid Hamid resigned after a previously lesser-known religious party struck a deal with the help of the military to end a weeks-long protest against blasphemy.
Why did the law minister of Pakistan resign?
Supporters of the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan religious political party shout slogans as their leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi (not pictured) speaks to the media at their protest site at Faizabad junction in Islamabad, Pakistan. November 27, 2017. / Reuters
December 2, 2017

Over the past few weeks in Pakistan, hardline religious party Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) paralysed the capital with its protests demanding the resignation of the country's law minister Zahid Hamid. 

They were protesting against the change to the electoral oath, an amendment which that they considered blasphemous and was later reversed. Violent clashes between the protesters and law-enforcement spread to several cities. At least six people lost their lives and over 100 were injured. 

Hamid resigned, caving to a key demand from the protesters. And with that the leader of TLYR has capitulated to new-found fame and respect.

Is this religious party's strongarming the country a dangerous precedent? 

TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports from Pakistan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us