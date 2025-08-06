Ghana’s Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others were killed in a military helicopter crash, the chief of staff said.

Television station Joy News broadcast mobile phone footage from the crash scene showing smouldering wreckage amid a heavily forested area earlier in the day, before it was revealed that the Defence and Innovation ministers were among the dead on Wednesday.

The military says the helicopter took off Wednesday morning from the capital, Accra, towards Obuasi, a gold-mining area in the Ashanti region, but went off the radar.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

State media said the Z-9 helicopter is used as a utility helicopter, often used for transport and medical evacuation.

Ghana’s government described the crash as a “national tragedy”.

“The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and the servicemen who died in service to the country. All flags are to fly at half-mast until further notice,” Chief of Staff Julius Debrah told reporters.

Who were the key figures killed?

Boamah was leading Ghana's defence ministry at a time when militant activity across its northern border in Burkina Faso had become increasingly restive.

While Ghana has so far avoided any spillover from the Sahel, unlike neighbours Togo and Benin, observers have warned of increased arms trafficking and of militants from Burkina Faso crossing the porous border to use Ghana as a rear base.