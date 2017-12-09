At least six civilians, including four children and two women, were killed in an air strike on the Al Zarzour village in Syria's Idlib province, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A video shot by the Syrian Civil Defence or White Helmets in Idlib, shows corpses of two children being pulled from the rubble, and then laid beside the bodies of other children.

Idlb Director of Syria's Civil Defence Mustafa Haj Yousuf was quoted as saying that Russian fighter jets carried out the attacks on Friday evening on the village.

Idlib was established as a "de-confliction zone" in September as a result of the Astana agreement between Russia, Syria and Iran.

The agreement, however, has been violated repeatedly by the Syrian regime.