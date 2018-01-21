Turkish army has destroyed two YPG/PKK positions in northwestern Syria, which were used to carry out rocket attacks in southern Turkey that targeted civilians.

YPG/PKK had carried out 11 rocket attacks earlier on Sunday, killing a Syrian national and injuring 46 others, including 16 Syrians, in Reyhanli district of Hatay province.

After spotted by target acquisition radars, Turkish jets launched an airstrike and destroyed the YPG/PKK positions.

One of the rockets hit a house on Rifat Bahadirli Street in Reyhanli and the other one hit a workplace on Cumhuriyet Street, according to initial reports.

At the same time, another rocket hit Tayfur Sokmen Street and injured a few people.

Buildings and vehicles were damaged during the attack.

TRT World'sAhmed Al Burai reports from Kilis

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terror groups from Syria's Afrin.

Turkish military said the operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defence rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity.

The military also said only terrorist targets were being destroyed and 'utmost importance' was being given to not harm any civilians.

YPG, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, all look to Abdullah Ocalan as their guide.

Ocalan and his PKK group are recognised as terrorists by the US, EU and Turkey.

Since the mid-1980s, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.

Rockets fired on Kilis

The YGP also fired four rockets in Turkey’s southern Kilis province late on Saturday.

Seven people were injured in the rocket attacks, including two Syrians.

Kilis is home to fewer than 100,000 Turks. An estimated 120,000 Syrian refugees also live in the province. The refugees said they are hoping for the victory for the Turkish army.

"We've been living in peace. Our children have almost forgotten the fear and the pain of the war in Syria. They've almost integrated, but these recent attacks terrified them again. We're only hoping for security and peace and, honestly, for victory for the Turkish army," said Abdullah Abo Keshi, a Syrian refugee.