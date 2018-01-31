Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army cleared Mount Ain al-Batman in Afrin's northeast of YPG/PKK terrorists on Wednesday.

The captured mountain marks the 27th location that has been cleared of terrorists since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch 12 days ago.

Turkish security sources in the region said that the operation to clear the mountain had been launched in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the village of Bak Ubasi and Mount Kurni in Bulbul district north of Afrin were also cleared of terrorists by Turkish soldiers and FSA forces.

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

Meanwhile, a member of the FSA said on Wednesday that the group has captured a weapon from the YPG, which is thought to have been supplied to the SDF by the United States. A video showed the weapon which the FSA fighter says is a powerful missile launcher.

Turkey has been concerned that such equipment might end up in the hands of YPG terrorists, and used against Turkish security forces.