POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Russian bobsledder tests positive for steroids at Winter Games
Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva has tested positive for a banned substance at the Winter Olympics.
Russian bobsledder tests positive for steroids at Winter Games
Russia's Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova speed through the tracks during the women's bobsled training run at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on February 18, 2018. Sergeeva was later found to have taken a banned substance. / Reuters
February 23, 2018

A second Russian athlete has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, a major blow for the nation's hopes of regaining its Olympic status and drawing a line under years of doping scandals.

Bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive for a heart drug on February 18, five days after a previous doping test returned a negative result for her, the Russian bobsleigh federation said in a statement on Friday.

"On February 13, her sample was clean. The team's medical staff did not prescribe the drug to the athlete," the federation said in a post on its official Facebook page.

Impact on team

"The Bobsleigh Federation of Russia and the athlete herself understand the extent of their responsibility and understand how what has happened can have an impact on the fate of the whole team."

Earlier this week, Russian curling medallist Alexander Krushelnitsky agreed to hand back his mixed-team bronze medal after testing positive for meldonium, which can aid in endurance.

Krushelnitsky's case shocked the Russian athletes, who are competing at the Games as neutral athletes as punishment over allegations that the sporting powerhouse ran a systematic, state-backed doping programme. Moscow denies this.

Doubts for curlers

But his case also raised doubts about whether the violation was intentional because meldonium would offer few benefits in curling, which does not involve intense physical exertion.

At that point, there were still Russian hopes that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would go ahead and lift its suspension of Russia's Olympic committee and allow them to march with the Russian flag at Sunday's closing ceremony.

That prospect is now severely complicated by the second positive test of a Russian athlete. Russia now accounts for two out of four positive tests during the Games.

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news came a few hours after hundreds of Russian fans roared in celebration when teenage figure skater Alina Zagitova delivered their team's first gold medal.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us