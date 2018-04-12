POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Germany top FIFA standings despite wobble
Joachim Loew's side holds on to the top spot in the FIFA rankings as Germany prepares to defend its crown as world champions in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Germany top FIFA standings despite wobble
Germany stays on top of the world rankings despite not winning their last four matches. / Reuters
April 12, 2018

With the 2018 World Cup looming, defending champions Germany sit atop the FIFA world standings despite three draws and a defeat in their last four games.

Germany drew 0-0 with England at Wembley, 2-2 with seventh placed France in Cologne, 1-1 with eighth-placed Spain in Duesseldorf and were beaten by second-placed Brazil in Berlin two weeks ago.

When Joachim Loew's youthful outfit, including just two players from the 2014 final starting line-up, lost to Brazil it ended a 22-match unbeaten run dating back to the Euro 2016 semi-final defeat to France.

The Brazilians have consolidated second with their win against Germany as well as an easy 3-0 victory over World Cup hosts Russia, both of which they achieved without injured star Neymar.

Belgium climb two places to third with their multi-talented line-up, which includes Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, after friendly international wins over Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Alexis Sanchez' Chile climbed one place to ninth and are the only nation in the top ten who failed to qualify for Russia 2018.

FIFA standings as of 12 April:

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Belgium (+2)

4. Portugal (-1)

5. Argentina (-1)

6. Switzerland (+2)

7. France (+2)

8. Spain (-2)

9. Chile (+1)

10. Poland (-4)

11. Peru

12. Denmark

13. England (+3)

14. Tunisia (+9)

15. Mexico (+2)

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us