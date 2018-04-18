Istanbul's Galatasaray have won the EuroCup women's basketball title on Wednesday evening in Italy.

Despite losing 72-65 to Reyer Venezia in the second leg of the final, Galatasaray won the cup having defeated the Italian club 90-68 at home last week.

Davis Kaela and Petronyte Gintare finished with 21 points and 19 points respectively for Galatasaray.

Gintare also pulled down 13 rebounds.

The EuroCup title marks the second in Galatasaray history. They won the first in 2009.

Earlier in April 2016, Galatasaray Odeabank had become the 2016 Eurocup men's basketball champions after beating France's Strasbourg.

Fenerbahce Dogus beat Baskonia 82-73

Istanbul's Fenerbahce Dogus have beaten Spain's Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz 82-73 to go up 1-0 in the EuroLeague quarterfinal playoff series.

The match at Fenerbahce's home Ulker Sports Hall saw a dominant Fenerbahce Dogus from start to finish, as they built a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Point guard Brad Wanamaker was the high scorer for Fenerbahce with 16 points. Guard Kostas Sloukas posted double-double with 10 points and 11 assists.

James Nunnally and Jan Vesely also chipped in with 13 points each for Fenerbahce.

The series' second match will be played in Istanbul on April 20.