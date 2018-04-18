POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Galatasaray women's basketball team wins EuroCup title
Despite a 72-65 loss to Reyer Venezia on Wednesday, the final's first leg performance at home proves enough for Galatasaray to win the title on aggregate.
Galatasaray women's basketball team wins EuroCup title
Players of Galatasaray celebrate after winning the 2018 EuroCup Women final match between Reyer Venezia and Galatasaray in Mestre, Venice, Italy on April 18, 2018. / AA
April 18, 2018

Istanbul's Galatasaray have won the EuroCup women's basketball title on Wednesday evening in Italy.

Despite losing 72-65 to Reyer Venezia in the second leg of the final, Galatasaray won the cup having defeated the Italian club 90-68 at home last week.

Davis Kaela and Petronyte Gintare finished with 21 points and 19 points respectively for Galatasaray.

Gintare also pulled down 13 rebounds.

The EuroCup title marks the second in Galatasaray history. They won the first in 2009.

Earlier in April 2016, Galatasaray Odeabank had become the 2016 Eurocup men's basketball champions after beating France's Strasbourg.

Fenerbahce Dogus beat Baskonia 82-73

Istanbul's Fenerbahce Dogus have beaten Spain's Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz 82-73 to go up 1-0 in the EuroLeague quarterfinal playoff series.

The match at Fenerbahce's home Ulker Sports Hall saw a dominant Fenerbahce Dogus from start to finish, as they built a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Point guard Brad Wanamaker was the high scorer for Fenerbahce with 16 points. Guard Kostas Sloukas posted double-double with 10 points and 11 assists.

James Nunnally and Jan Vesely also chipped in with 13 points each for Fenerbahce.

The series' second match will be played in Istanbul on April 20.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us