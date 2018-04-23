CULTURE
'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' officially opens on Broadway
The production is playing at the Lyric Theater, which underwent a multi-million dollar revamp to house the elaborate two-part, five hour long show.
Director John Tiffany, left, author JK Rowling and playwright Jack Thorne attend the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening at the Lyric Theatre in New York, on Sunday, April 22, 2018. / AP
April 23, 2018

After a hit debut on London's West End, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child officially opened on Broadway in New York on Sunday (April 22).

The production, based on author JK Rowling's popular boy wizard character, is playing at the Lyric Theater, which underwent a multi-million dollar revamp to house the elaborate two-part, five hour long show.

The play is set 19 years after Rowling's book series concluded the boy wizard's teen years with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2007.

The story was penned by Jack Thorne, with a story co-created by Rowling, and centres on the lives of an adult Harry Potter and his son.

A book of the Cursed Child script, became a best-seller, with more than three million copies sold in the United States within its first month.

Long-time Potter fan Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Hyland, whose father is in the production, and Glenn Close attended the red carpet opening of the show.

