Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has insisted that there would be "no invasion of Mexico" following reports that President Donald Trump had ordered the US military to target Latin American drug cartels.

"There will be no invasion of Mexico," Sheinbaum declared on Friday after The New York Times reported that Trump had secretly signed a directive to use military force against cartels that his administration has declared terrorist organisations.

"We were informed that this executive order was coming and that it had nothing to do with the participation of any military personnel or any institution in our territory," Sheinbaum told her regular morning conference.

The Pentagon referred questions on the issue to the White House, which did not immediately confirm the order.

The Times said Trump's order provided an official basis for military operations at sea or on foreign soil against the cartels.

Sheinbaum has made strenuous efforts to show Trump she is acting against her country's cartels, whom he accuses of flooding the United States with drugs, particularly fentanyl. "We are cooperating, we are collaborating, but there will be no invasion. That is absolutely ruled out," she said.

