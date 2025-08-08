POLITICS
1 min read
Belarus's longtime leader Lukashenko says he won't seek another term, dismisses dynastic succession
Alexander Lukashenko says he has no plans to try to make his son his successor.
Belarus's longtime leader Lukashenko says he won't seek another term, dismisses dynastic succession
Alexander Lukashenko has rejected speculation that his son, Nikolai Lukashenko, was being groomed as a successor. (Photo: AP) / AP
13 hours ago

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has said he will not run for another term, ending speculation about a potential bid to extend his three-decade rule.

In an interview with Time magazine, excerpts of which aired on Belarusian state TV on Friday, Lukashenko claimed he was ready to step down even during the disputed 2020 election but stayed after public backlash suggested leaving office would be viewed as a betrayal.

"Honestly speaking, for the second time in my life, I was already prepared to step down during the previous elections," Lukashenko said. "But they said – no, we are not ready. And it was framed as if I were a traitor who wanted to flee. So I had to stay."

RelatedTRT Global - Lukashenko secures victory in Belarus presidential election — exit polls
Recommended

'My son is not a successor'

He also rejected speculation that his son, Nikolai Lukashenko, was being groomed as a successor.

“No, he is not a successor. I knew you would ask about this,” Lukashenko said, adding, “Ask him yourself, you might hurt his feelings.”

Lukashenko described his son as having “somewhat oppositional views within limits” but noted that he remains supportive and insightful regarding state matters.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Russia begins construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant
Turkish FM Fidan to visit Egypt amid deepening bilateral ties and regional discussions
Pakistan suspends mobile data service in Balochistan to counter terror threats
US admits error in Japan trade deal, promises tariff refunds: Tokyo
Intel CEO Tan says 'engaging' with US after Trump demands resignation
Manuscript heist: US library user swaps rare Chinese artwork with fakes
Storm over the Strait: Italy’s plan for world’s longest Sicily bridge faces strong pushback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Japanese warships dock in New Zealand for first time in nearly 90 years
Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire ‘up to Putin’ as his Friday deadline looms
Hamas says Netanyahu sacrificing captives; Jordan official vows Arabs won't clean Israeli PM's mess
Israel erupts as thousands protest Netanyahu's Gaza reoccupation plan, demanding truce deal 'now'
Israel's security cabinet approves Netanyahu's plan to reoccupy Gaza City
'Terror-free Türkiye' initiative not a 'negotiation process' with PKK: Turkish Parliament speaker
Trump says he will host Azerbaijan's Aliyev and Armenia's Pashinyan for peace signing
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us