WORLD
2 min read
Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine and bilateral ties in 'very good' talks
The call comes as US President Donald Trump threatens to raise tariffs on Indian imports to 50 percent unless New Delhi halts its purchases of Russian oil.
Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine and bilateral ties in 'very good' talks
Russia's President Vladimir Putin pictured with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 9, 2024. / Reuters
12 hours ago

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had "a very good" conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, during which they discussed Ukraine and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," Modi posted on social media. "I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year."

RelatedTRT Global - India unmoved by Trump's threats, will keep buying Russian oil: report

Trump tariffs loom over call

The telephone call between the two leaders came after US President Donald Trump imposed punishing tariffs on India.

Trump on Wednesday announced he would double levies on Indian goods to 50 per cent over New Delhi's purchasing of Russian oil, a key revenue source for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

A first salvo of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods took effect on Thursday, with the additional 25 per cent set to apply in three weeks.

For Trump, the August 27 deadline is a bid to strip Moscow of a key source of revenue for its military offensive in Ukraine.

RelatedTRT Global - US imposes 25% tariff plus 'penalty' on India over energy, military ties with Russia
Recommended

Russia-India ties

Russia is also one of India's top arms suppliers and the warm ties between the two countries date back to the Soviet era.

Russia accounted for nearly 36 percent of India's total crude oil imports in 2024, snapping up approximately 1.8 million barrels of cut-price Russian crude per day.

Buying Russian oil saved India billions of dollars on import costs, keeping domestic fuel prices relatively stable.

The Kremlin has slammed calls to "force countries to sever trading relations" with Russia as "illegitimate", without directly mentioning Trump.

On Thursday, Putin met India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Moscow.

The Kremlin has also said that a summit on Ukraine between Trump and Putin was set for the "coming days".

RelatedTRT Global - Russia does not consider US tariff threats against India to be 'legitimate': Kremlin
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia begins construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant
Turkish FM Fidan to visit Egypt amid deepening bilateral ties and regional discussions
Pakistan suspends mobile data service in Balochistan to counter terror threats
US admits error in Japan trade deal, promises tariff refunds: Tokyo
Intel CEO Tan says 'engaging' with US after Trump demands resignation
Manuscript heist: US library user swaps rare Chinese artwork with fakes
Storm over the Strait: Italy’s plan for world’s longest Sicily bridge faces strong pushback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Japanese warships dock in New Zealand for first time in nearly 90 years
Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire ‘up to Putin’ as his Friday deadline looms
Hamas says Netanyahu sacrificing captives; Jordan official vows Arabs won't clean Israeli PM's mess
Israel erupts as thousands protest Netanyahu's Gaza reoccupation plan, demanding truce deal 'now'
Israel's security cabinet approves Netanyahu's plan to reoccupy Gaza City
'Terror-free Türkiye' initiative not a 'negotiation process' with PKK: Turkish Parliament speaker
Trump says he will host Azerbaijan's Aliyev and Armenia's Pashinyan for peace signing
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us