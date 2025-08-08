Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had "a very good" conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, during which they discussed Ukraine and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," Modi posted on social media. "I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year."

Trump tariffs loom over call

The telephone call between the two leaders came after US President Donald Trump imposed punishing tariffs on India.

Trump on Wednesday announced he would double levies on Indian goods to 50 per cent over New Delhi's purchasing of Russian oil, a key revenue source for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

A first salvo of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods took effect on Thursday, with the additional 25 per cent set to apply in three weeks.

For Trump, the August 27 deadline is a bid to strip Moscow of a key source of revenue for its military offensive in Ukraine.