Striker Antoine Griezmann punished sloppy Marseille with two expertly-taken goals as Atletico Madrid won the Europa League for the third time with a resounding 3-0 victory in Wednesday's final.

Marseille was going for a second European trophy, 25 years after winning the Champions League, but had no answer to Griezmann's mobility and finishing. Captain Gabi capped off the victory with a fine finish in the last minute after being set up by Koke.

Griezmann pounced in the 21st minute, slotting coolly into the bottom left corner after being set up by midfielder Gabi's first-time pass.

Marseille's woeful defending contributed, as midfielder Zambo Anguissa failed to control a needlessly casual pass out from goalkeeper Steve Mandanda and the loose ball bounced straight to Gabi.

The irrepressible Griezmann started and finished the move for his second, four minutes into the second half.

He athletically won a high ball in midfield and quickly swapped passes with Koke before gliding into the penalty area unchallenged and delicately clipping the ball over the onrushing Mandanda.

He celebrated both goals with an energetic celebratory dance from popular video game Fortnite, although he couldn't do it as well the second time around as he was quickly mobbed by teammates.

Marseille began with urgency, but striker Valere Germain shot over from playmaker Dimitri Payet's slick pass after three minutes.

The French side's hopes faded after Payet went off injured in the 31st minute.

The only team able to overcome Atletico in knockout European football since 2013 are arch-rivals Real Madrid, who beat them in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals and knocked them out of the competition in 2015 and 2017.

The final scoreline mirrored Atletico's last Europa League final win over Athletic Bilbao in 2012 and cemented their status as one of the most consistent teams on the continent since Atletico manager Diego Simeone transformed their fortunes.

This is Simeone's sixth year with the club, his eighth final, sixth title and 200th clean sheet.