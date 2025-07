France has been celebrating its second football World Cup victory with a big welcome for the returning team.

Les Bleus took a drive through the centre of Paris and down the Champs Elysees.

The team returned home from the World Cup in Russia after beating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

The squad also received France's highest civic award, the Legion of Honour.

France's won its first World Cup at home in 1998.

TRT World'sArabella Munro reports.