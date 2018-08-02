The Chinese public's confidence in domestic-made drugs and medical products has been shaken by a rabies vaccine scandal in recent weeks. The outcry and investigations have sent the prices of healthcare shares in China plummeting.

China has already ordered the arrest of 18 people at Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd, the vaccine maker at the heart of the scandal, including its chairwoman Gao Junfang.

The firm was found to have falsified data and sold ineffective vaccines. It also fabricated production and inspection records relating to a rabies vaccine used for infants. Changsheng has apologised publicly for the incidents.

TRT World's Samantha Vadas reports.

China's drug watchdog published details on Tuesday of an investigation into a second firm found to have made inferior vaccines, after the cabinet vowed tough penalties and fines over a vaccine safety scandal that has sparked widespread anger.

A meeting of the State Council chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Monday said enterprises and individuals should be severely punished and banned from the pharmaceutical industry for life.