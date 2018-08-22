CULTURE
'LazyTown' villain Stefan Karl Stefansson dies at 43
The actor behind the Robbie Rotten character lost his two-year battle against bile duct cancer.
August 22, 2018

Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played villain Robbie Rotten in the children's TV series "LazyTown," has died of cancer. He was 43.

The actor's wife, Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir, announced on Facebook that he died on Tuesday.

Trained as a stage actor and puppeteer, Stefansson was best known for "LazyTown," where his junk food-munching villain was pitted against child heroine Stephanie and fitness-loving hero Sportacus. 

The Iceland-made show, a mix of animation, live action and CGI, ran between 2004 and 2007, and from 2013 to 2014.

Stefansson was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in 2016. He announced earlier this year that the disease had returned and was inoperable.

He is survived by his wife and four children. Thorsteinsdottir said his ashes would be scattered on the ocean, in keeping with his wishes.

