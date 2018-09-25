TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Moroccan minister asked to resign over anti-Turkey tirade
Morocco's Minister of Youth and Sports Rachid Talbi Alami is facing calls to resign after he made offensive remarks towards Turkey and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a party congress in Marrakesh.
Moroccan minister asked to resign over anti-Turkey tirade
- Courtesy Facebook profile of Rachid Talbi Alami
September 25, 2018

Morocco's Minister of Youth and Sports Rachid Talbi Alami is facing backlash after making anti-Turkey remarks during a party congress in Marrakesh.

Alami, a leader in the National Rally of Independents Party and a member of the country's governing coalition, made the offensive remarks during the opening ceremony of Summer University in Marrakesh on Saturday.

He alleged that Morocco's Justice and Development Party (PJD), that leads the governing coalition, was imitating the Turkish model, which he described as a "failure." 

Alami's comments drew criticism from PJD members urging him to resign.

“Minister Alami must submit his resignation to the government, and his party must withdraw from governance,” Abdelaziz Aftati, a PJD member told Anadolu Agency.

“I am surprised to the fact that a cabinet member is criticising his prime minister, alleging that he follows the model of a foreign country. That comment is in itself an interference in the sovereign affairs of a country friendly to Morocco.

“The offence targeted Turkey, a country that respects Morocco and does not have any issue with our national affairs,” he added.

Khalid al Bouqrai, another PJD lawmaker slammed the minister’s comments, saying: “It is imperative that the state acts to dissolve the party, put an end to its harmful agenda and arrest its leadership.”

Many Moroccans have taken to social media in support of the PJD, calling for Alami to resign from governance. 

“President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan has supporters and followers around the world and does not wait on your intercession or opinion,” according to Taoufik Najmani, a prominent Moroccan journalist.

The National Rally of Independents Party removed the minister's video containing the defamatory statement from its website and official YouTube account. 

It's unknown whether the removal was to distance the party from Alami's remarks or a reaction to pressure.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us