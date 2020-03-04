CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Award-winning Iran filmmaker summoned to prison – lawyer
Filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof's was sentenced to one year in prison after authorities found three films he made to be "propaganda against the system".
Award-winning Iran filmmaker summoned to prison – lawyer
Iranian actress Baran Rasoulof holds a phone displaying Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof who was awarded the "Golden Bear for Best Film" attends a press conference after the awarding ceremony of the 70th Berlinale film festival in Berlin on February 29, 2020. / AFP
March 4, 2020

An Iranian filmmaker who just won the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear has been summoned to serve a one-year prison sentence over his movies, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Rasoulof's sentence came from three films he made that authorities found to be “propaganda against the system", said his lawyer Nasser Zarafshan. 

Rasoulof's sentence also included an order that he stop his filmmaking for two years as well, the lawyer said.

The filmmaker received the order via a text message from the judiciary, Zarafshan said. Rasoulof will not turn himself into authorities and will appeal the order, especially given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Iran, the lawyer said.

Authorities already sent 54,000 prisoners on temporary furlough over concerns about the virus spreading through the country's prison system.

There was no immediate state media report about Rasoulof's summons, nor any comment from judiciary officials.

Rasoulof just won the Berlin Film Festival's top prize for his film "There Is No Evil". The film tells four stories loosely connected to the use of the death penalty in Iran and dealing with personal freedom under tyranny.

Rasoulof wasn't there to accept the award Saturday due to a travel ban imposed on him by Iranian authorities.

Organisers left an empty chair and name sign for Rasoulof at the news conference for his entry. Germany's dpa news agency reported that Rasoulof's daughter, Baran, accepted the Golden Bear award on his behalf.

Rasoulof has faced problems before for his work in Iran. In 2011, Rasoulof and fellow director Jafar Panahi were arrested in Iran for filming without a permit. 

The pair received six years in prison and were banned from filmmaking for 20 years on charges that included "making propaganda" against the ruling system, but Rasoulof's sentence was later reduced to a year on appeal.

His film "Goodbye" won a prize at Cannes in 2011, but the director wasn't allowed to travel to France to accept it.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us