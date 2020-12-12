CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Banksy's latest art mural appears on England's steepest street
Banksy confirmed the mural, which shows a sneezing woman on his official Instagram account, along with the comment “Aachoo!!”
Banksy's latest art mural appears on England's steepest street
People take pictures of a new street artwork entitled 'Aachoo!!' by Banksy in Totterdown, Bristol, Britain December 11, 2020. / Reuters
December 12, 2020

A mural of a sneezing woman by Banksy has appeared on a house at the end of what is said to be England’s steepest street in the city of Bristol, the birthplace of the elusive street artist.

Banksy, whose true identity is a closely guarded secret, posted pictures of the work on his official Instagram account, along with the comment “Aachoo!!”

The mural, which shows the woman’s false teeth propelled through the air and her handbag and walking stick sent flying by the violent sneeze, is on the side of a house at the junction of Vale Street and Park Street in the Totterdown area of the city in western England.

Vale Street has a gradient of 22 degrees and residents stage an egg rolling competition down the slope at Easter.

READ MORE:Banksy claims hula-hooping girl artwork in Nottingham

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us