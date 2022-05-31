POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Italy's Trevisan reaches first Grand Slam semifinal at French Open
Martina Trevisan, who reached the French Open quarterfinals two years ago as a qualifier, beat Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 to advance to the semis.
Italy's Trevisan reaches first Grand Slam semifinal at French Open
It’s the 10th straight win for the 59th-ranked Trevisan. / AA
May 31, 2022

Martina Trevisan has advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal at the age of 28 by beating a hobbled Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 at the French Open.

“In the first match point I felt a little bit more nervous,” Trevisan said in her on-court interview on Tuesday.

“I thought too much... that I was one point from the semifinal.” 

The Italian will next face Coco Gauff for a spot in the final at Roland Garros.

Trevisan missed a chance to win in straight sets after the 17th-seeded Canadian saved a match point and evened the second set at 5-5 on Court Philippe Chatrier. 

Trevisan then double-faulted twice in the tiebreaker.

Tenth straight win

The 19-year-old Fernandez was 7-2 in three-set matches this year but Trevisan won the first seven points of the third set and broke twice en route to a 4-0 lead.

Fernandez, who reached the US Open final last September, received treatment on her right foot during the first set when she hit 15 unforced errors. 

She had the foot taped during a medical timeout after the fifth game, trailing 3-2.

It’s the 10th straight win for the 59th-ranked Trevisan, who reached the French Open quarterfinals two years ago as a qualifier. 

She won her first tour title this month in Rabat, Morocco.

Trevisan beat Gauff in the second round at Roland Garros during her quarterfinal run in 2020.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal face each other later Tuesday in the 59th career meeting between two players with a combined 41 Grand Slam singles titles.

READ MORE:Djokovic eases into French Open third round with victory over Molcan

SOURCE:AP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Superman returns with a story that looks a lot like Gaza
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us