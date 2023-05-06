WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands flee wildfires in western Canada
Thousands ordered to evacuate homes as wildfires rage in parts of Alberta and rapid snow melt triggers flooding across interior British Columbia.
Thousands flee wildfires in western Canada
The main focus of firefighting is Fox Lake where fires extend over nearly 1,500 hectares / Photo: Reuters
May 6, 2023

Thousands of people have been forced to flee wildfires in western Canada that were triggered by abnormally high temperatures, sometimes exceeding seasonal averages by 10 Celsius degrees in early May, according to government reports.

In the province of Alberta, the region worst affected by forest fires, there were reports of more than 70 active fires on Friday, several of them out of control.

Some 13,000 residents were under evacuation orders, officials said.

About 80 firefighters are scheduled to arrive Saturday from Ontario and Quebec to help combat the fires, 19 of which are out of control.

The main focus was Fox Lake, in the north of the province, where fires extended over nearly 1,500 hectares and have already consumed a small community comprising some 20 houses.

British Columbia, on the Pacific coast, is doubly affected: several fires are active inland while the south of the province is threatened by rapid snowmelt that has raised the level of rivers, some of which burst their banks.

Western and central Canada, where a large part of the country's agricultural land is concentrated, are currently experiencing "abnormally dry" conditions and even "severe drought" in places, the latest survey from the Canadian government said.

RelatedWildfires ravaged US states get flash flood warning

Possible floods

According to the authorities, heavy rains expected at the weekend could worsen the situation.

"Multiple days of unusually warm temperatures have generated rapid snowmelt and high streamflows across much of the BC Interior, with severe flooding underway in some areas," provincial authorities said in a statement.

"Severe flooding is possible, and extreme flooding... is plausible, in areas that receive high rainfall," the statement added.

"Peak river levels are generally expected between Saturday and Monday," it said.

In recent years, western Canada has been hit repeatedly by extreme weather, the intensity and frequency of which have increased due to global warming.

In addition to catastrophic flooding, British Columbia was also hit two years ago by the effects of a "historic" heat dome, which claimed hundreds of lives and was followed by major fires.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us