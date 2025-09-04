Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said that her government is considering imposing tariffs on imports from countries that do not have trade agreements with Mexico, including China.

The tariffs would be part of "Plan Mexico", an initiative to boost domestic industry amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on some imports from Mexico.

"We are considering imposing certain tariffs," Sheinbaum said at her daily news conference, adding that the recipients will be countries that don't have trade agreements with Latin America's second largest economy, including China.