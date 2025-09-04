BIZTECH
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative
President Claudia Sheinbaum says tariffs will be imposed on countries that don't have trade deals with Latin America's second largest economy, including China.
President Sheinbaum does not provide details on which products or sectors could be affected. / AP
September 4, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said that her government is considering imposing tariffs on imports from countries that do not have trade agreements with Mexico, including China.

The tariffs would be part of "Plan Mexico", an initiative to boost domestic industry amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on some imports from Mexico.

"We are considering imposing certain tariffs," Sheinbaum said at her daily news conference, adding that the recipients will be countries that don't have trade agreements with Latin America's second largest economy, including China.

Sheinbaum did not provide details on which products or sectors could be affected.

Mexico is part of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement in 2020 and was negotiated during US President Donald Trump's first term.

The agreement requires the three countries to hold a joint review after six years.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
