The Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla has condemned Israel's national security minister's "baseless threats" to designate activists as “terrorists” and seize the boats, saying the mission is "humanitarian, lawful, and unstoppable."

In a statement on Thursday, the flotilla reminded that they will reach the shores of Tunisia, where they will be joined by additional vessels before continuing to Gaza's shores with lifesaving humanitarian aid.

In response to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s plans to designate Global Sumud Flotilla activists as terrorists and seize boats, the statement said they will not be deterred by the "baseless threats of Israeli officials."

"Our mission is humanitarian, lawful, and unstoppable. To that end, the Global Sumud Flotilla strongly condemns the threats by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in an attempt to intimidate our participants and falsely brand them as 'terrorists", it added.

It warned that such threats are "not only baseless and unjust but also constitute a blatant violation" of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

The statement added that Israel's colonial-settler occupation has "long weaponised such tactics" and used them against the "Palestinian people, criminalising, brutalising, and dehumanising them."