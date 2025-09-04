A strong magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan after Sunday’s deadly tremor and subsequent aftershocks, which killed over 2,200 people, according to the US Geological Survey, which measured the magnitude.

The latest quake hit 14 kilometres east of Jalalabad, at 1656 GMT on Thursday, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences, however, measured the tremor magnitude at 6.3.

The quake was also felt in the neighbouring central and northwestern areas of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department measured the tremor at a magnitude of 5.9.