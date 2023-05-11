Thursday, May 11, 2023

Ukraine said it needs more time before beginning a highly anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces as the UK pledged to send Storm Shadow missiles to help Kiev.

Britain's decision will make it the first country to provide longer-range missiles to Kiev, which has been training a new contingent of forces and stockpiling Western-supplied munitions and hardware.

"Mentally we're ready... ," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the BBC. "In terms of equipment, not everything has arrived yet.

"With (what we have) we can go forward and be successful. But we'd lose a lot of people. I think that's unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time," he was quoted as saying.

The head of Russia's Wagner private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin meanwhile accused Zelenskyy of being "dishonest" in the interview.

Ukraine's counter-offensive "is in full swing", Prigozhin said.

2004 GMT — Russia defence ministry denies reports of Ukrainian military breakthroughs

Russia's defence ministry denied reports of Ukrainian military breakthroughs along various parts of the front line in eastern Ukraine.

"The overall situation in the area of the special military operation is under control," it said in a statement, using the Kremlin's description of the war in Ukraine.

1900 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy expected to meet pope on Saturday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday, diplomatic sources said, days after the pope said the Holy See was involved in a peace mission to try to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The planned trip has not been officially announced. Pope Francis has given no further information about the peace initiative.

There was no immediate comment from the Kiev government on reports of the possible trip. Zelenskyy's office never releases details of his travel plans ahead of time for security reasons.

1746 GMT — Polish president says Russian 'aggression' must end with withdrawal of forces from Ukraine

Russia's "aggression" must end with the withdrawal of its forces from Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

"It is a senseless aggression that affects all international principles. Aggression must end," Duda said in a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart Bajram Begaj during an official visit to capital Tirana.

"I often say that (aggression) must end in only one way. From the occupied Ukrainian territory, based on international rules determining the borders of a state, It must end with the withdrawal of Russian forces. The territory of Ukraine must be completely returned to Ukraine. This is how this war must end."

1453 GMT — Ukraine says it received $16.7B in foreign aid this year

Ukraine has received $16.7 billion in financial aid from its Western partners so far this year, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"In 2023, Ukraine has already received $16.7 billion in budget aid from foreign donors," Marchenko's ministry quoted him as saying.

"We also have assurances from partners regarding further support in financing the state budget deficit in 2023."

1424 GMT — Looking into reports South Africa provided arms to Russia: Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that his government is looking into news reports that South Africa provided weapons to Russia when asked about the matter by an opposition leader in parliament.

US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety told South African media at a briefing that Washington believed a Russian vessel had uploaded weapons and ammunition from South Africa in December.

"The matter is being looked into and in time we will be able to speak about it," Ramaphosa told lawmakers.

1409 GMT — Ukraine wants the Black Sea grain deal extended for longer and expanded

The Black Sea grain export initiative should be extended for a longer period and expanded, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has said after talks finished in Türkiye.

"Negotiations in Istanbul on the functioning of the Grain Initiative have been completed," Kubrakov said on Facebook, without giving details of the outcome. He said the talks would continue online.

"The Ukrainian delegation once again stressed that the Grain Initiative should be extended for a longer period and expanded. This will give predictability and confidence to both the global and Ukrainian markets."

1404 GMT — Ukraine hopes to auction confiscated Russian assets in 2023

Ukraine hopes to start selling off confiscated Russian assets this year via privatisation auctions to help fund reconstruction efforts, the head of the State Property Fund said.

"Russian business in some industries was a significant market player, some say that they had a huge market share. But no one has estimated the exact value of these assets," the property fund's chief, Rustem Umerov, told Reuters news agency.

"Our goal is to take it all into state ownership, prepare it and sell it. We want these enterprises to work for the state of Ukraine, for the Ukrainian citizens."

1400 GMT — Russian strikes in Donetsk kill 4, injure 8 – Ukraine

At least four people have been killed and eight others injured by Russian strikes in various settlements in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"The Russians shelled Toretsk. As a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the house, there are victims – it is known about six people. Doctors provide all necessary assistance," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said on Telegram.

"This morning, as a result of rocket fire in the city, a fire broke out in a garage and a car on the territory of a private home. Rescuers extinguished the fire on a total area of 20 square meters," the statement read.

It also said that two high-rise buildings, five private residential buildings and civilian vehicles were also damaged in the city, further saying that 11 rescuers and three units of equipment were on site to eliminate the consequences of the strikes.

1341 GMT — Bulgaria strictly complies with EU sanctions on Russia: minister

Bulgaria strictly complies with EU sanctions on Russia and is closely monitoring any attempts to circumvent them, the country's economy minister has said.

There are sanctions enforcement mechanisms in Bulgaria, which were swiftly activated in response to suspicions or attempts to evade sanctions, Minister of Economy and Industry Nikola Stoyanov responded to a question in the parliament or National Assembly, according to the state-run BTA news agency.

"Bulgaria, as before, will support the sanctions, including the 11th package of the EU," he assured.

1340 GMT — Ukrainian drone attack damages oil storage facility in Russia

An oil storage facility was damaged in Russia's western Bryansk region in a drone strike carried out by Ukraine, the province's governor said, adding that there were no casualties.

Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said in a statement on Telegram that the concrete base and the tank storing petroleum products were damaged in the drone attack.

"A Ukrainian drone attacked the Klintsovskaya oil depot of JSC (Joint Stock Company) Bryansknefteprodukt. There are no casualties," he said.

1204 GMT — UK sending Ukraine long-range cruise missiles

The UK is sending Ukraine long-range cruise missiles to help push back Russian forces, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. It's the first known shipment of the weaponry that Kiev has long sought from its allies.

Wallace told lawmakers in the House of Commons that Britain is donating Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of more than 250 kilometres (155 miles). He didn't say how many are being sent.

Wallace said the missiles "are now going into or are in the country itself".

0748 GMT — Ukraine claims Russia targeting civilians in Donetsk

Ukraine’s governor of Donetsk, one of the Russian-controlled regions of the country's east, has posted an update about attacks on civilians to Telegram.

"Yesterday, the Russians shelled Oleksandrivka, relatively remote from the front, wounding two people and damaging a farm building," Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote.

"In the Donetsk direction, the Kurakhove community came under fire five times: There was no information about casualties and damage.

In Kostyantynivka, one person was injured, a cinema, an infrastructure object and a private house were damaged. Seven houses were damaged in Chasiv Yar, another seven in Toretsk. Eight houses were damaged in Zvanivka.

In just one day, the Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region and wounded two more."

The claims have not been independently verified. The Russian Federation has repeatedly denied targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

0735 GMT — Russia claims Ukraine drone attack targeted oil depot

A Ukrainian drone has attacked an oil storage depot in the Russian border region of Bryansk, the local governor has claimed in a post on his Telegram channel.

According to Governor Alexander Bogomaz, there were no casualties after the attack on the facility near the town of Klintsy, owned by Russia’s Rosneft oil company, but one storage tank was damaged.

The claims have not been independently verified.

0651 GMT — Western weapons, growing experience harden Ukrainian air defences

Ukraine's air-defence units have vastly improved since the opening days of the war with the help of Western weapons and growing experience,

The bolstered defences have deterred Russian aircraft from going deep behind the front lines and "greatly shaped the course of the war,” Ian Williams wrote this month in an analysis for the Center For Strategic and International Studies, or CSIS.

Since April 28, Russia has fired a total of 67 missiles and 114 drones at Ukraine, according to Ukrainian air force reports. Only seven missiles and 11 drones got through, and none hit Kiev.

Last week, Kiev units reported they had shot down Russia’s most advanced hypersonic missile, a weapon that was previously considered unstoppable by Ukraine. A newly acquired American-made Patriot battery made it possible.

0248 GMT — Ukraine claims to defeat Russian brigade near Bakhmut

A Ukrainian unit has said it had routed a Russian brigade near the stronghold of Bakhmut in an incident underlining the task facing the Kremlin as it carries out what it calls a "very difficult" military operation.

The unit's claim appeared to support comments by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private army, who on Tuesday said the Russian brigade had abandoned its positions in Bakhmut, Moscow's primary target in its winter offensive and scene of the bloodiest ground combat in Europe since World War Two.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who heads Ukraine's ground forces, said Russian units in some parts of Bakhmut had retreated by up to two kilometres as a result of counter attacks. He gave no details.

TRT World was unable to independently confirm the situation on the ground. Wagner units have led a months-long Russian assault on the eastern city, suffering heavy losses, but Ukrainian forces say the offensive is stalling.

0208 GMT — Crises from Ukraine to banking await G7 finance ministers

Support for war-torn Ukraine will top the agenda at G7 finance talks, but ministers and central bankers will also weigh concerns ranging from banking uncertainty to US debt default fears.

The three-day meeting of the Group of Seven developed nations comes with the global economy still unsteady after years of pandemic woes compounded by Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

The talks in the coastal city of Niigata in central Japan are a chance to set out a vision for financial stability before G7 leaders get together next weekend in Hiroshima.

0000 GMT — US says aid for Ukraine to continue 'as long as it takes'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will underscore the United States' commitment to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as needed, while working with other rich nations to degrade Russia's ability to fight against its neighbour.

Yellen identified redoubled support for Ukraine as one of her three core priorities — along with bringing down inflation and bolstering long-term economic resilience — in excerpts of remarks she will give ahead of meetings with her counterparts from Group of Seven rich nations in Japan.

"I look forward to coordinating with other G7 members to support Ukraine and degrade Russia’s ability to wage war," she said in the remarks released by Treasury as the war approaches its 450th day.

"Since Day One, our countries have stood united to support the Ukrainian people as they have mounted a fierce resistance," she said. "As I've said before, we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

2301 GMT — Lula envoy meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy

A special adviser to Brazil's presidency on international affairs has met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following comments by his Brazilian counterpart that have drawn rebukes from Kiev, the US and Europe.

Adviser Celso Amorim, who is a former foreign minister, told Brazilian newspaper O Globo after the meeting that Zelenskyy understood that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is working for peace.

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo quoted Amorim as saying his dialogue with Ukrainian officials was positive and built confidence, and that it helped to explain Brazil's objectives for peace.

