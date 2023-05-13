Saturday, May 13, 2023

Russia has said that its forces were still pushing inside the frontline town of Bakhmut and had wrested control of an area in the eastern Ukrainian city.

"In the Donetsk direction, assault detachments liberated a block in the northwestern part of the city of Artemovsk," the defence ministry said, referring to Bakhmut by its Russian name.

The announcement came after the head of Russia's Wagner paramilitary group, which is leading the assault for Bakhmut, claimed that regular Russian troops were fleeing the flanks of the town and exposing his forces in its centre.

The defence ministry had said earlier that it had redeployed forces north of Bakhmut, suggesting a possible pulling back of forces from the front.

But the ministry said Saturday that the regular army was providing support to Wagner forces.

1710 GMT – Ukraine says its troops are advancing in two directions in Bakhmut suburbs

Ukrainian troops are advancing in two directions in the eastern city of Bakhmut but the situation in the city centre is more complicated, deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said.

Ukrainian and Russian officials both say pro-Kiev forces have started to push back in and around Bakhmut after blunting a months-long offensive by troops loyal to Moscow that left much of the city in ruins.

Russia acknowledged on Friday that its forces had fallen back north of Bakhmut ahead of a long-promised counter-offensive by Ukraine to retake more territory it lost after the start of the war last year.

"Our troops are gradually advancing in two directions in the suburbs of Bakhmut ... however, the situation in the city itself is more complicated," Malyar wrote on Telegram.

1709 GMT – Zelensky says thanked pope for support over Ukraine 'tragedy'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had thanked Pope Francis during a meeting in the Vatican for focusing on the plight of millions of Ukrainians after the Russian invasion.

"I am very grateful to him for his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians," Zelensky said on Telegram, adding that they had also discussed the fate of "tens of thousands of children" Kyiv says were deported to Russia.

"We must do everything to bring them home," he added.

Zelensky also said he had raised with the pope a Ukrainian peace plan Kyiv has promoted for several months but which Moscow has repeatedly dismissed.

He said he had asked for Pope Francis' support for such an initiative.

Zelensky's visit to the Vatican came during his first trip to Italy since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022.

Earlier, he met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.

1618 GMT – Russia aircraft crashes near Ukraine border

At least one helicopter crashed in a southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, local authorities said, with one official saying Moscow has lost four aircraft.

In a terse statement on messaging app Telegram, Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region in southern Russia, said a helicopter crashed in the town of Klintsy.

He did not say what happened to the crew but added that a woman suffered injuries and was hospitalised.

"Five houses have been damaged," he said, without elaborating on the reason behind the crash.

But in a conflicting statement, Vladimir Rogov, a Moscow official in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, said that four Russian aircraft had been shot out of the sky: two MI-8 helicopters, an SU-35 fighter jet and an SU-34 fighter bomber.

He said that the crew of the helicopters and the SU-34 had died.

He did not provide further details.

1357 GMT — Russian shelling in east Ukraine kills 2: official

Russian shelling killed two people including a 15-year-old girl and wounded another 10 in eastern Ukraine, prosecutors in Kiev said.

"The occupation forces of the Russian Federation once again shelled Kostiantynivka," the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

It added that 10 people sustained injuries.

1326 GMT — Zelenskyy to travel to Germany on Sunday: government source

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany on Sunday to meet with leaders of Europe's top economy, a government source in Berlin told AFP news agency.

The trip comes just after Berlin said it was preparing a new weapons package worth 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) for Kiev, including tanks, armoured vehicles and air-defence systems.

Zelensky is currently on a visit to Rome to thank Italy for its support and meet with Pope Francis. Details of Zelensky's Germany trip have not been released, but media reports say he will meet with both Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

1218 GMT — Kiev using UK missiles to hit 'civilian targets': Moscow

Moscow said Kiev used British long-range missiles to target civilian sites in the eastern city of Lugansk, wounding six children.

The defence ministry said that on Friday evening Ukraine's armed forces had struck two civilian enterprises.

"Storm Shadow air-to-air missiles supplied to the Kyiv regime by Great Britain were used for the strike, despite London's declarations that these weapons would not be used against civilian targets", the ministry said in a statement. "Nearby residential buildings were damaged. Civilians were injured, including six children," the statement added.

1100 GMT — Italy is fully by your side, Italian president tells Zelenskyy

Italy is fully supporting Ukraine in its resistance against Russia's offensive, the Italian head of state said in welcoming Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his residence in Rome.

"It is an honour to have you here in Rome," President Sergio Mattarella told Zelenskyy, in remarks aired on Italian television.

"I asked to meet you again after our conversation of years ago, although in this different condition, we are fully at your side," Mattarella said.

0830 GMT — Zelenskyy arrives in Rome for talks with pope, Meloni

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Rome for meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis on his first visit to Italy since Russia began its offensive against Ukraine.

"Today in Rome," tweeted Zelenskyy, following his arrival at the military base of Rome's Ciampino Airport shortly before 0830 GMT, where he was met by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

"I'm meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni and the Pope. An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine!"

0800 GMT — Germany unveils $3B weapons package for Ukraine

Germany is preparing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth $3 billion (2.7 billion euros), reportedly Berlin's largest since Russia launched its offensive last year, according to the defence ministry.

"We all hope for a rapid end to this terrible war by Russia against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately this is not in sight," Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.

"This is why Germany will supply all the help that it can, for as long as necessary," he added.

The package will include 30 additional Leopard-1 tanks, Marder armoured vehicles, air-defence systems s and surveillance drones, the ministry said.

0249 GMT — Zelenskyy approves five sanction packages against Russia

Ukraine's President Zelesnkyy has approved five sanction packages against Russia after weeks of preparation with the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), the Cabinet of Ministers, the President's Office and the secret service.

"The first is a package related to Zaporizhstal. We block the influence of the terrorist state on this company, which existed thanks to various front and offshore persons. The shares controlled by Russia through one of the systemic banks will be confiscated and will work for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

The other approved packages, according to Zelenskyy, will focus on continuing to isolate and block the Russian Defence industry. The Ukrainian president added that he is thankful to Kiev's partners for blocking Moscow's attempts to circumvent the sanctions.

"I am sure this should be defined as one of the gravest crimes against international law and international peace – trying to circumvent sanctions introduced to limit the resources of aggression, or assisting in these efforts," he said.

0121 GMT — Blinken speaks with Ukrainian counterpart to discuss counteroffensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed "ongoing preparations" for Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia, according to the State Department.

The two men discussed "how contributions from international partners can support" the success of the counteroffensive, the agency said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken noted Ukraine's sovereignty is vital to peace and security in Europe and reiterated the US commitment to holding Russia to account, underscoring President Biden's pledge to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," it said.

0100 GMT — G7 reiterates condemnation of Russia's 'unjustifiable aggression'

Finance leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies set a year-end deadline for launching a new scheme to diversify global supply chains, and vowed to address regulatory gaps in the banking system, according to a final draft of their communique seen by Reuters news agency.

"The global economy has shown resilience against multiple shocks including the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and associated inflationary pressures," the draft communique said.

The G7 reiterated their condemnation of Russia's "illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked war of aggression" against Ukraine, and said it will continue to strengthen coordination in monitoring cross-border transactions between Russia and other countries, the draft communique showed.

0055 GMT — US ambassador apologises for remarks about South African arms supply to Russia: Foreign Ministry

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said that US Ambassador Reuben Brigety apologised to the government and people of South Africa for his comments made a day earlier.

"Following today's meeting, Ambassador Reuben Brigety admitted that he crossed the line and apologised unreservedly to the Government and the people of South Africa," DIRCO said in a statement.

DIRCO urged the US Embassy in Pretoria to use established diplomatic channels to convey concerns or to seek clarity on any misunderstandings that may arise in the relationship.

0001 GMT — Zelenskyy expected in Rome to meet Pope Francis: Italian officials

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is expected in Italy for talks with government officials and Pope Francis, who in late April said that the Holy See is involved in a peace mission to end the war with Russia.

Multiple sources expect him to meet separately with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before heading to the Vatican.

He also is expected to be the guest of a popular Italian television talk show before heading to Germany.

2100 GMT — Biden thanks Spain's Sanchez for supporting Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has expressed his gratitude to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his support for Ukraine after the Russian attack, and for the strengthening of Madrid's military ties with Washington.

"I can't thank you enough for your significant support for Ukraine," the US leader told his guest in the Oval Office ahead of bilateral.

Sanchez has expressed "unconditional support" for Ukraine's President Zelenskyy and backs his peace proposal, which includes demands to restore Ukraine's territory to the status quo before Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

For our live updates from Friday (May 12), click here.