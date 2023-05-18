ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence [AI] bot that became a global sensation for its powers to churn out human-like content and provide answers on all subjects, is now available in the Apple App Store.

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed company behind ChatGPT, on Thursday said the release came after it heard from users that they "love using ChatGPT on the go."

By moving to smartphones, OpenAI continues its encroachment on the search market, massively dominated by Google, which has been put under pressure by the rise of generative AI.

"We're starting our rollout in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks," said a blog post announcing the new app, which is described in the App Store as the "official app" by OpenAI.

Offered free of charge, the app will allow users to "get precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results," OpenAI said on its website, in a subtle dig at Google's search engine.

But the app will also provide exclusive access and early access features to subscribers through a monthly subscription service.

"ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4's capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS," the company added.

Race for AI dominance

ChatGPT's powers are already available on smartphones, through Microsoft's Bing search app, which uses technology from OpenAI.

The App Store is also stocked with apps riding the wave of excitement around AI. Facebook-owner Meta last month warned of malicious software posing as ChatGPT or similar AI tools.

The public battle to dominate the AI technology space kicked off late last year with the launch of ChatGPT and prompted tech heavyweights from Alphabet Inc to Meta to trumpet their own offerings.

Several notables in the field, including billionaire Elon Musk, demanded a pause on rapid developments citing ''profound risks to society.''

It's been more than five months since OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, sparking excitement and alarm at its ability to generate convincingly human-like essays, poems, form letters and conversational answers to almost any question.

But the San Francisco startup never seemed to be in a hurry to get it onto phones — where most people access the internet.

"We're not trying to get people to use it more and more," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told US senators this week in a hearing over how to regulate AI systems such as those built by his company.

The ChatGPT app will now compete for attention with the Bing chatbot already available on iPhones, and could eventually compete with a mobile version of rival Google's chatbot, called Bard.

Versions of OpenAI's chatbot technology can also be found in other apps, such as the "My AI" feature on Snapchat.