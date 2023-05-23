Spanish police have arrested seven people over two incidents of racial abuse targeting Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius Junior, including one this weekend that sparked an international outcry.

The arrests come two days after the 22-year-old Brazilian international was subjected to racial abuse once again during a Spanish league match, sparking an international outcry. The latest incident came during Real's 1-0 loss at Valencia on Sunday.

Out of the seven, four men were arrested in Madrid "suspected of a hate crime for hanging from a bridge a mannequin with Vinicius' shirt," police said in a statement.

Three of the men are members of an ultra fan group of a Madrid football club, the statement added without identifying the club.

The dummy wearing Vinicius Junior's jersey was hung by the neck from a highway bridge near Real Madrid's training ground on January 26 ahead of the club's match against Atletico Madrid.

A banner in the red and white colours of Atletico was also flung over the bridge that read: "Madrid hates Real".

Sunday's La Liga game was held up for several minutes, and the referee wrote in his post-match report that shouts of racist abuse had been directed at Vinicius.

Police arrested three youths in Valencia for "insults and gestures with racist overtones" towards the player that amounted to "an alleged hate crime" during Sunday's match.

After their statements were taken, they were later "released on condition they appear when summoned" by the public prosecutor's office or the courts, a police spokesperson told AFP.

Real Madrid said earlier it had filed a complaint "in order that the facts be investigated and those responsible be held accountable".

The club said the chants, in its view, "constitute a hate crime".

Brazil formally protested to the Spanish ambassador and will lodge an official complaint with authorities in Madrid.

There is growing anger in Brazil, where the lights of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro were turned off for one hour in solidarity with the player.

"Black and imposing," Vinicius tweeted of the darkened statue, saying he was moved and thanked followers for their support.

"But I want, above all, to inspire and bring more light to our fight," he added.

During the Valencia match, Vinicius stood in front of home fans behind one goal and pointed to an apparent culprit. The play was delayed for several minutes in the second half.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea spoke to Mestalla stadium officials, who made an announcement calling for racist insults to stop before play resumed 10 minutes later.

Spain's government sports council is analysing crowd images to root out the fan or fans responsible.

The body has, in similar incidents in the past proposed a one-year stadium ban and a fine of 4,000 euros ($4,300) for those found guilty.

Federation under criticism

On a day of recriminations and soul-searching, the head of Spain's football federation, Luis Rubiales, said the country had a "problem" with racism.

But Real Madrid heavily criticised Rubiales, saying his refusal to ensure FIFA protocols -- which suggest matches should be halted when racist abuse is heard -- are upheld in Spain is exacerbating the problem.

"His inaction has resulted in the helplessness and defencelessness of our player Vinicius," said the club, which hit out at the federation for failing to "prevent the situation".

La Liga argues it has been "proactive" in previous cases of racism against Vinicius.

Vinicius was sent off in added time at the end of the game for hitting Valencia player Hugo Duro during a brawl.

Real said the match officials "made unfair decisions based on incomplete images" when Vinicius was shown a red card.

After the match, Vinicius issued a strongly worded statement saying that "today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists".

"The league that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and Messi now belongs to racists," Vinicius added.

Solidarity

World football and beyond have rallied around Vinicius and demanded action.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the abuse, during a news conference at the close of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, and called for the Spanish league to take "serious measures".

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Spanish football needed to be prepared to halt matches.

"The Spanish league has a problem, and Vinicius is not the problem. Vinicius is the victim," Ancelotti said on Sunday.

"What has happened today has happened before, but not like that, it's unacceptable," he told reporters.

FIFA reiterated that stopping matches is permitted as well as players walking off the pitch in their three-step approach when racist abuse takes place.

"Full solidarity with Vinicius," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.